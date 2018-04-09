Ipswich club to the rescue

AFTER a heavy workload it was decided by Racing Queensland to give the Doomben track a three-week rest leading into the Winter Carnival, which includes five consecutive Group 1 meetings.

This necessitated a change of the programmed Ipswich meeting from this Friday to Wednesday at very late notice.

Beaudesert took up the Friday meeting and Racing Queensland were grateful to each club for assisting the industry out of a difficult situation.

The Ipswich meeting has received 200 nominations, creating a 10-race program.

Glenn's celebration

IPSWICH Turf Club member Glenn Mortimer collected a win and celebrated with family and friends at his home track last Wednesday.

Impressive galloper Soxey won at $9.

Despite being last out of the barriers and racing a little greenly in the straight, the three-year-old filly sprinted quickly in the straight to win eased down by 2.5 lengths under hands and heels riding by Bridget Grylls.

Soxey is by superior wet tracker and Group 1 (BTC Cup) winner in heavy going Your Song. The filly followed in her sire's footsteps, relishing the give in the ground last week.

This was the maiden race start for the Brian Smith trained galloper and the ease of the win indicates a promising couple of years for Mortimer and his cohorts in Soxey.

Ownership record details showed Glenn alone as the owner although there are now other Ipswich based connections in this galloper after she was purchased untried by Mortimer and sent to Brian Smith who has clearly performed a great job already.

With Ipswich Cup Day only two months away on June 16, the TL Cooney three-year-old may be a possible target for the promising youngster.

It was another day of long-priced winners at Ipswich last Wednesday as the track had give in the ground.

The Robert Heathcote trained Overdraft started the quadrella with a win at $11.50, knocking many out of the exotic last four races wager. This was followed by Malmoosa for Lismore's Danny Bowen at $7 and Chavish at $10 for Brisbane Premier trainer Tony Gollan.

The last leg of the quadrella went to the only winning favourite of the day as Toowoomba based Ben Currie's Mishani Electra saluted at $2.

Despite this short-priced winner, the quadrella still paid almost $900 for a $1 investment.

On Saturday the Currie stable went on to collect Toowoomba's big race of the year - the Weetwood with rising star and favoured runner Amanaat. This galloper has now won eight from 12 career starts including an Ipswich win in October last year.

Apprentice success

FIVE races were won by apprentice riders on Wednesday at Ipswich.

Taylor Marshall claimed the honours collecting a winning double.

This son of 1999 Melbourne Cup winning jockey John Marshall picked up his first Ipswich double on Wednesday.

Marshall Jnr won aboard The Overdraft and Mishani Electra.

Other winning apprentices were Emma Ljung aboard The Lawyer ($5) for Tony Sears, Michael Murphy aboard Kira's Beat ($18) for Michael Hemmings, and Lee Magorrian on Chavish.

$100 Group 1 winner

NOT a single favourite was successful in Group 1 racing at the first day of the Championships at Randwick on the weekend. The biggest shock was $100-1 winner El Dorado Dreaming in the Sires Produce as she collected her maiden victory.

Winx will have her Autumn swansong in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday as she attempts to collect her twenty fifth consecutive win. Other top level races at Randwick for the second day of the Championships are the Queen of the Turf, Australian Oaks, and Sydney Cup.

Next meeting

Ipswich racing continues on Wednesday, then Wednesday, April 18, prior to a short break for the track. There are six May meetings commencing with the weekend double of Legs and Eddies Day, and Labour Day public holiday on the 5th and 7th respectively.