WORKS ONLY: Bellingen's special rate variation will only be used for bridge and road reconstruction.
Council News

IPART grants full 6% rate increase to Bellingen

Greg White
by
15th May 2018 11:00 AM

BELLINGEN Shire Council has received approval from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for the full special rate variation of six per cent applied for on February 12.

The increase will come into effect from July 1 and covers a three year period.

Mayor Dominic King said while making a submission to increase rates is never an easy one he welcomed the decision.

"It means we can continue with the plan to address long term infrastructure issues impacting on our community and ensures the Council continues to deliver outcomes we know are priorities for our community,” he said.

Cr King said the decision to apply for a special variation was part of a broader, long-term plan around community priority and financial sustainability.

"Revenue generated by the special variation means Council will be able to fund important infrastructure renewal works as part of its sealed roads resurfacing and bridge renewal program and reduce its infrastructure backlog.

"Council's adopted long term financial plan demonstrates that the special variation will be spent only on road and bridge infrastructure.

It means over the next 10 years the council will be able to invest $20 million on a bridge renewal program and $8 million on the roads reseal program.

bellingen shire council cr dominic king independent pricing and regulatory tribunal ipart special rate variation for bellingen
Coffs Coast Advocate

