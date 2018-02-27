Investment tool showcases Coffs Coast to the world

TALKING BUSINESS: Andrew Fraser and John Barilaro believe the new interactive tool will be a boon for the regional economy.

THE creation of an interactive tool designed to attract international investment in country NSW is being hailed as a breakthrough for the region.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the Regional NSW Investment Prospectus announced during a visit by Deputy Premier John Barilaro will highlight the benefits and opportunities associated with making domestic and international investments here.

"The prospectus will highlight to potential investors the enormous benefits associated with doing business and creating businesses on the Coffs Coast,” he said.

"Attracting investment is key to ensuring our region continues to grow, offers great job opportunities and becomes an even more vibrant place to live.

"The interactive prospectus will not only be a tool for prospective investors, it's also a tool for businesses seeking investment and in some cases will work to match make investors with those businesses looking to grow.”

Mr Barilaro launched the prospectus in Casino at an international trade conference before heading to Bonville Golf Resort to play in the inaugural Pro Am leading up to the inaugural Australian Ladies Classic.

"We want people from overseas to look at regional NSW and think what a great place to start or grow a business and that is what the Investment Prospectus is all about,”he said.

The Investment Prospectus will focus on supporting businesses that are expanding and developing new market opportunities, setting up greenfield operations or planning to relocate to regional NSW.

Further information may be found at www.investregional.nsw.gov.au