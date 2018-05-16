Investment of $100k for pool upgrades

BELLINGEN Shire Council is investing close to $100,000 to undertake major upgrades at both Bellingen and Dorrigo Swimming Pools during winter.

At Bellingen Swim Centre, there are plans to repaint both the toddler and middle size pools, and the pebble crete in the 25m pool will be acid washed and cleaned to promote efficient filtration and water quality.

The works at Dorrigo will include a complete replacement of the old filtration system along with a new and more efficient water pump. Due to the size and structure of the old cast iron filtration tank, the filtration shed roof will need to be removed to enable a crane to lift it out.

This work follows a number of improvements carried out at Dorrigo Pool over recent years including the installation of a disabled toilet and shower, the erection of an internal fence to improve safety, a chlorine dosing system, the replacement of gas heaters to keep the pool heated and the installation of solar panels to reduce electricity costs.

"Now that the swim season has finished I would like to thank YMCA staff who manage our public swim centres. They do a great job in operating the pools, running swim programmes throughout the year as well as keeping patrons safe,” Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King said.

"I encourage our community to utilise our swimming pools as they are a valuable community resource, providing both recreational and remediation opportunities for the elderly and people with disabilities. Having a higher patronage reduces the level of subsidisation and increases opportunities for enhancement and development,” added the Mayor.

Both the Dorrigo and Bellingen Swim Centres are expected to reopen for the September school holidays following their makeovers.