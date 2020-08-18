Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman convicted over booze-fuelled shopping centre attack

        Premium Content Woman convicted over booze-fuelled shopping centre attack

        Crime A woman took part in a booze-fuelled attack after her request for a cigarette was rejected.

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Rugby League First and foremost a coach must have the ‘cattle’. No club has become premiers with...

        DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        Premium Content DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        News Get an inside look at the works as a piece of old highway is removed as part of the...

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home