Investigations continue into church fire

St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire.

St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire. Su Crocker-Salmon

A HISTORIC building in a quiet Coffs Coast town was destroyed by fire in the early hours a month ago, now, police are appealing for further public information.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious fire that destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church in Glenreagh.

The fire broke out on Sunday, May 27 just before 5am.

When emergency services arrived on scene, the church was found to be well alight.

It was eventually extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW officers, however the building was completely destroyed.

A crime scene was established and examined by forensic specialists.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page goo.gl/ufnwvS