Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

POLICE are calling for witnesses as they continue to piece together how a 45-year-old man sustained serious head and facial injuries on the state's Mid North Coast earlier this month.

About 9pm of February 1, a member of the public found the man on the side of River St, near Hastings St, Woolgoolga, suffering significant injuries.

Emergency services were contacted, and the man was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

He was then airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the man sustained his injuries.

In particular, officers would like to speak with the drivers of two vehicles travelling north on River St, Woolgoolga about 8:45 to 8:50pm on February 1.

The cars were last seen travelling into a carpark adjacent to a licenced premises.

Investigators believe the occupants of these vehicles may have witnessed the 45-year-old man walking on the road before he sustained his injuries.

The first vehicle is described as a small grey/silver SUV wagon, while the second vehicle is described as a small two-tone red and grey four-wheel drive.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.