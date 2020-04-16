Police call for witnesses, footage after alleged shooting

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected shooting at Coffs Harbour..

Police said at around 4.10am today, April 16, a 27-year-old man attended Coffs Harbour Health Campus with a gunshot wound to his back.

It is believed the incident happened some time between 3.30am and 3.45am.

A crime scene was established at Fitzgerald Street following an alleged shooting. Frank Redward

His injury was described to police as not life-threatening.

A crime scene was established at around 5am at a holiday rental property on Fitzgerald St, and detectives have since established Strike Force Gidginbilla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim was seen arriving at the scene with his arm in a sling after the bullet was removed and he had discharged himself from hospital.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between 3am and 4am Thursday morning, who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the nearby area, or who may have information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.