Crime

Junior netball court fight sparks police action

Adam Hourigan
by
16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A FIGHT that broke out at a Lower Clarence junior netball match has led to an appeal for assistance from local police.

Coffs/Clarence Police attached to the Lower River Sector of Maclean are seeking information and witnesses from anyone who may have been at the Maclean Netball Courts located on Rannoch Avenue, Maclean on Saturday April 14 between 12:30pm and 1:00pm.

An incident occurred at the location during Junior Netball where a number of persons became involved in a fight.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the local Maclean Police Station on 6645 2444

Grafton Daily Examiner

