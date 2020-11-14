Clarence cop's ‘COVID truth’ letter subject of investigation

AN OFFICER from the Coffs/Clarence Police District is the subject of an internal investigation after an open letter sent to the NSW Police Commissioner was published online claiming the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions was eroding community trust.

The six-page letter, addressed to NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and posted on a website called Cops for Covid Truth, claims "the use of the police to enforce the ongoing restrictions placed upon our citizens relating to COVID-19 … has seriously eroded community trust in our great police force".

"Many members of the force are fed up with the approach to enforce oppressive rules placed upon the population in the name of COVID-19 and the looming mandatory vaccinations," the letter says, before going on to urge the NSW Police Commissioner to "raise the alarm that there is a global dictatorship occurring and the Police Force is being used as a tool to push these global and corporate agendas upon the population".

The letter also advocates the use of the hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, a drug which has no proven benefits, and claims the Federal Government's deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca was made for "corporate interests" as well as questioning the severity of COVID-19, how it's being testing for, and the move towards ensuring the Australians were vaccinated once a vaccine against the coronavirus was available.

A NSW Police Force spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Examiner that an investigation is continuing into the letter and the officer.

"NSW Police are aware of the letter and the matter is now subject of an internal investigation," the spokesperson said.

"The officer, who is attached to a specialist command in the Northern region, has been spoken to. His duty status is currently under review.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The letter claims to be reaching out to fellow officers across the country, and called for police to not "participate in any way in the forcing of vaccines upon the population".