The Slade Point man, 23, is due to face court on November 5.
The Slade Point man, 23, is due to face court on November 5.
Crime

Invaded privacy with change room recording, police allege

23rd Oct 2018 6:18 PM
A SLADE Point man has been accused of inappropriately using a recording device inside the change room of a clothing store in Mackay.

The 23-year-old man was charged following the alleged incident at a store in Caneland Central on Mangrove road.

Police believe the alleged incident occurred about 1.15pm on Sunday.

Mackay police Senior Constable Steve Smith said officers were contacted at that time.

"Following conversations with all persons present and an inspection of a mobile phone by police the man was arrested and charged with observations or recordings made in breach of privacy," he said.

"He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on November 5 to have the matter heard."

If you have more information which may be of assistance to police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

Mackay Daily Mercury

