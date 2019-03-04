Intruder’s shock death haunting homeowner

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to Brad Soper being in the Harrington Grove home. Picture: Instagram

WESTERN Sydney father Johann Schwartz is undergoing counselling after struggling to cope with the shock death of an intruder who died in a scuffle at his home two weeks ago.

The South African-born business analyst is understood to be battling post-traumatic stress syndrome after troubled personal trainer Bradley Soper, 34, died in his arms as the pair wrestled at the family home in Harrington Grove.

Johann Schwartz, pictured outside his home in February, has been referred to counselling to help process what happened that Saturday morning. Picture: Christian Gilles

"As anyone can imagine, someone has died in his home, he is coping but struggling to come to terms with what happened," Detective Chief Inspector Shane Woolbank said.

"We have referred him for counselling."

Family friend Nicole Wright added: "They just want to move on with their lives. It's become too much for them."

Detectives are focusing the investigation into the break-in on the background of weightlifter Mr Soper, 34, in a strong indication father-of-one Mr Schwartz will not be charged, unless there is an unexpected autopsy result.

"He was well-liked by those who worked with him and knew him. We're looking into what happened to him, what might have led to his actions before he found himself in the Schwartz family home," Insp Woolbank said.

Mr Soper was farewelled at the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium last week with the family asking for donations to teenage cancer charity CanTeen.

Yesterday his mother Pam said they were still searching for answers over her son's bizarre death.

"We're going through a very tough time, Brad is no longer here and we're struggling to accept he died when he was extremely vulnerable and going through a bad time," she said.

"No one deserves to die like that. He wouldn't have meant any harm to anyone. He had lost his way (in life) and was dealing with a breakup. People loved Brad, he was the life and soul, life is horribly quiet without him."

The body of Mr Soper is taken away from the Harrington Grove home. Picture: Monique Harmer

Mr Schwartz, 44, was woken at 7.30am on February 17 by his dogs barking and found the champion "strongman" crouching behind a sofa while his wife and two-year-old daughter slept upstairs.

A struggle ensued in which Mr Schwartz tackled Mr Soper and at one stage wrestled him in a chokehold.