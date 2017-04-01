Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daylight Saving.
Daylight Saving. Contributed
Letters to the Editor

The 'intolerable impost' of daylight saving differences

11th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS absolutely terrible that people and businesses will have to tolerate (once again) the incredible inconvenience of having to put up with a neighbouring state being in a different time zone.

It seems unbelievable that anyone should be subjected to such an intolerable impost.

Of course somehow these same people have managed to handle the fact that, to do business with South Australia, Northern Territory or Western Australia (and heaven forbid!) someone overseas, they have had to deal with the same problem.

The closer one gets to the tropics the less variation there is in daylight hours. In Northern Queensland the "daylight saving" changes become extremely inconvenient.

Get over it or get up earlier!

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

Related Items

daylight saving letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    News A MAN has died and there is extensive damage across the Northern Rivers after two freak storms overnight.

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:05 AM
    ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    premium_icon ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    Politics NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will detail her working class roots.

    One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    premium_icon One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    Politics SECRET talks are under way to form an alliance.

    Mum makes plea to give daughter hope for a better life

    Mum makes plea to give daughter hope for a better life

    Health Family hopes baby sister could give Harper a better life.

    Local Partners