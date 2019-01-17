Interpol check for man accused of Ipswich child abduction

AN ITALIAN national accused of the abduction of a 15-year-old Ipswich boy will remain in police custody while checks are being made with Interpol on his background.

Surfers Paradise resident Dario Antonucci was refused bail by the court earlier this month but went back before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon to make a new bail application.

But Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Antonucci's barrister Justin Thomas that she was not happy with the proposal that Antonucci would be living in a motel.

Ms Mossop said she also would prefer for any information from Interpol be known by the court.

Antonucci, 31, is charged with abduction of a child aged under 16 at Bellbird Park between December 25, 2018, and January 5.

During the court hearing it was revealed Antonucci was living here on a student visa and could access $20,000 in a Commonwealth Bank account.

Prosecutor with the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, Cassandra Wilson, formally opposed Antonucci's bail application in a written submission before the court.

Ms Mossop said the DPP document stated that checks needed to be done by Interpol and this would take three weeks from the day of Antonucci's arrest.

Mr Thomas proposed Antonucci would live in a motel with easy access to report to Ipswich police station and that he was willing to wear an electronic tracking device.

However, Ms Mossop noted that the motel residence would only be for two weeks.

Mr Thomas said Antonucci had more than $20,000 available that was in his Commonwealth Bank account, that shows he has the capacity to pay and allow him to seek out more permanent longer-term accommodation.

He said such money was not surprising for someone here on a student visa.

Mr Thomas said the Italian Consulate was willing to assist Antonucci find more long term accommodation and his family in Italy was willing to offer support to him.

"It's not suggested he would reside anywhere near where the boys are residing," he said.

Ms Mossop queried Mr Thomas as to why they wouldn't want to wait until any Interpol information was made available as this could be of benefit in his bail application.

Mr Thomas said it would have either of two outcomes; either no (criminal) record or there was some record of Antonucci that only an Interpol search could clarify.

The court heard that the issue was the 'managing of risk, Ms Mossop saying that Antonucci had allegedly lied to police about his knowledge of where a missing child was.

"Police were investigating a Missing Person's report. His response was no (knowledge). He clearly lied," Ms Mossop said.

Mr Thomas said it was not the suggestion that the case was that of a young child, but the boy had been a 15-year-old who "absconded from a care place".

Antonucci sat silently in the dock as the matter was heard. His legal team then agreed it was likely in his best interest to adjourn the bail application part-heard until Interpol supplied police with advice on any information it may find.

Magistrate Mossop adjourned the matter to January 25.