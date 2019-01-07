Internet outages scheduled for the Northern Beaches

Optus has been recently slammed by customers for its patchy mobile phone reception and slow internet speeds north of Coffs Harbour.

Contributed

OPTUS is advising its customers of internet and mobile phone outages on the Coffs Coast this week.

The telco has contacted customers on the Northern Beaches advising that crews will be undertaking maintenance north of Coffs Harbour and internet outages will be experienced on Thursday and Friday.

News of these works come after recent widespread complaints about the company's mobile phone reception and internet speeds, north of Coffs Harbour.

Customers have been informed that NBN Co will be conducting maintenance to improve the network between 11am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

"Some disruption to your services may occur during this period,” Optus told customers.

Customers have recently taken to social media to vent their frustrations over a lack of signal with Optus north of Woolgoolga, while the internet provider has also been slammed for slow server speeds, with customers on 50mbps plans saying speed tests show their average speeds are regularly just 12mbps.

NBN Co is undertaking maintenance works north of Coffs Harbour this week to improve internet speeds. Contributed

Taking to the Woolgoolga Northern Beaches residents forum, Optus customer Denis Smith detailed his frustrations with mobile phone reception with the telco.

"Rang Optus just now about the service in Woopi and was told if I'm not happy go to another supplier. Thanks Optus great service,” he wrote.

What followed was a lengthy thread on the company's lack of bandwidth and mobile phone reception north of Coffs Harbour.

"Oh dear not great customer service there, panic is now setting in as I have just switched to them from Telstra for being crappy,” Tania Reinecker wrote.

"I've been on the Optus network in Woopi for four years, never a problem, even with a crap old phone. Now that tower is up behind the RSL the Optus coverage in town is fantastic. Both 3G and 4G work fine,” Andy Gasson wrote.

"I'm in Corindi and the service has been absolutely horrible for about a month now. I just spoke to someone who advised me there is a tower outage nearby and they will compensate me on my next bill for not being able to use my phone,” Reanna Minett wrote.

"It's been so terrible in Corindi most days unable to even make basic phone calls or send messages its been ridiculous,” Tiarna Lee wrote.

"I'm with Vodafone.. having the same problem and my partner is with Optus ... same deal for him,” Jade-Dianne Donaldson wrote.

"I've seen so many posts and have contacted them too, it seems Optus is telling everyone different stories,” Liv Marie wrote.

"Apparently, they all lease the Towers from Verizon and AT & T. So its a matter of luck who gives the best service,” Reg Furlong wrote.

"Glad it's not just me ours has been shocking,” Lauren Needham wrote.

"I've been getting service everywhere except my house at Safety Beach. I'll call them and make sure I get some credit on my bill,” Jessica Balnave wrote.