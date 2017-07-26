Internet cut-outs an issue for residents

Residents in Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches are experiencing internet connection issues.

RESIDENTS are bringing their frustration to the public about the inconsistent internet in their area.

People have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about the lack of and dropping in and out of internet.

A post on Facebook asked if other people in the area were having internet disruption or no internet at all to which a number of people replied to positively.

One person commented they have been having issues with their connection for the last two weeks and a lot of people are getting fed up.

"We have had no internet at all for a week and they don't seem to be doing anything about it,” commented Michelle Otto.

"I had no internet for two weeks,” Simon Hopkins wrote.

"Yep, constant and so frustrating when trying to work,” Lisa Nichols said.

"Having the same problems here at Arrawarra,” Mary-Ann Sharman commented.

"Worst internet I've seen since dial up 20 years ago,” Darren Perkins wrote.

"Mines still going in and out at Sandy and the phone line is crackling,” Christie Ramsay said.

"I was told by Telstra that the Woopi Exchange is at full capacity and that at peak times, 3pm to 11pm the internet service will slow. Unfortunately mine is slow all the time, so much for that,” Gurk Singh commented.

Darren Sharwood from the Hearnes Lake area said his internet has been cutting out for the last two weeks.

"It's been totally dropping out at home for matter of two to three minutes every hour, continuously throughout the day,” he said.

"I had a phone call about two weeks ago from Telstra saying the internet is slow in Woolgoolga and they were going to speed it up if I bought a more expensive plan.

"After I rejected it, the internet started to get worse. I'm not sure if it's a coincidence or not.

"It's frustrating when you're trying to do something. Realistically I'm paying money each month for a below average connection.”

Have you had problems with internet connections?

We'd love to hear from you at editorial@woolgoolgaadvertiser.com.au