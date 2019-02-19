International stars arrive for Ladies Classic

READY TO PLAY: Australian Ladies Classic Bonville players Hannah Green, Jenny Haglund, Amy Boulden and Meghan MacLaren at Look At Me Now Headland earlier this morning.

GOLF: The finest female golfers from across the globe have converged on the Coffs Coast for a prestigious tournament which tees off on Thursday.

The Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, worth $350,000 in prize money, will feature 144 golfers battling out on the lush fairways of the country's number one course.

The diversity of the field is incredible, with 30 different countries represented including an astounding 15 Swedes.

The field also includes a healthy dose of Australians, one of which is Hannah Green.

The 22-year-old managed a top 10 finish last week at the Women's Australian Open and will be hoping her hot-streak continues during her return to Bonville.

Womens Golf Classic: Hannah Green talks ahead of the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic Bonville.

"I've played the last two weeks in Australia and had the crowd supporting me so it's nice to play back at home,” Green said.

"Obviously I don't get the opportunity to play in Australia as much as I use to as an amateur so it's great to be back at Bonville playing again.

"I'd definitely like to win, I've come off some good form last week so hopefully a win isn't to far out of sight.”

Green said her experience at Bonville in 2018 will serve her well this time around, especially when she has a putter in hand.

"I had heard so many good things about Bonville and obviously it's a great course because a lot of people want to go and play it; I'm very fortunate to have played it.”

"It's really hilly but the greens are really tricky and I think that's probably the defence of the golf course.

"I feel like whoever is going to be putting well this week is going to be the winner.”

Green, who arrived in the region on Monday evening, said she was looking forward to checking out the local beaches when she gets the chance.

As for the remainder of 2019, the Western Australian is optimistic a solid year will put her in the frame for a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I just want to be a bit more consistent, obviously the Olympics are next year so I'm trying to set myself up to be within the top two ranked Australian players.”