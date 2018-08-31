Menu
OPENING ROUND: New Zealand's Scott Galloway on court at the Challenger PSA event in Coffs Harbour.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

International squash kicks off in Coffs Harbour.

31st Aug 2018 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACTION is underway in the opening round of the Men's PSA Challenger 5 Qualification event at Coffs Harbour Squash Centre.

This morning the Women's Open began with top seeds Christine Nunn, Sarah Cardwell and Tamika Hunt not in action until tonight.

Prior to commencement Mayor Denise Knight welcomed the international players and visitors.

Today, top seed Christine Nunn takes on defending champion Tamika Hunt.

The pair are Commonwealth Games representatives for Australia with Nunn in great form, winning five PSA titles already this year.

However her opponent is no stranger to the expected battle and is looking to perform well here on her home courts.

The second semi final between Sarah Cardwell and Jessica Turnbull will see different hitting styles and with little separating the players it should be a very even contest.

In the men's line-up Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland and Evan Williams New Zealand appear set to renew their rivalry as they both advance to quarter finals.

They last met in the Shepparton International PSA Challenger where Steinmann came out winner to secure his third PSA title.

Players have plenty of incentive to take the title and will leave it all on court with the ultimate winner guaranteed a spot in the World Championships in 2019 in Chicago USA.

Finals on Sunday are set down from 1pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

