International 'peace runners' reach Coffs

The 'Peace' relay travelled from Casino to Coffs in just one day.

RUNNING from Casino to Coffs Harbour in just one day, 'peace runners' from across the globe arrived on our doorsteps last night.

Mayor Cr Denise Knight and Unit Commander of the SES Bill Roffey welcomed the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Runners around 9am this morning.

Council nominated Bill Roffey for the Torch-Bearer awards "for his selfless and tireless for the Coffs Harbour community”.

The award is given to a person who has inspired their community through their deeds.

The Peace Run, also known as the longest torch relay in the world, has the sole mission to promote friendship and understanding around the world.

In Australia a team of runners from 13 nations is carrying the torch over 3,500km from Brisbane to Adelaide.

The Peace Run has been taking place in Australia since 1987, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.