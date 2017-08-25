International field playing in squash tournament

LOCAL HOPE: Tamika Saxby is ready for the PSA North Coast Open which starts in Coffs Harbour on September 7.

THE PSA Women's Open to be played in Coffs Harbour in a fortnight's time has attracted a full field of 12 players with a further number contesting the qualification round on Friday for the four remaining spots available

In the main draw consisting of 16 players, it will be a welcome return for top seed and defending champion Tamika Saxby who has recovered from a hand injury suffered at the World Games in Poland earlier this month.

In the PSA Men's Open qualification round, players will be taking part from 10am on Thursday, September 7 and competing in two rounds of competition to win one of the four qualifier's spots in the main draw which starts the next night.

The qualification line up is impressive attracting players not only from Australia but from countries such as South Africa, New Zealand, Malaysia, Korea, India, Pakistan, Switzerland, Singapore and Zimbabwe.

The tournament, part of the Squash Australia Tour for 2017, is open to PSA players who are chasing world ranking points and a share of the $10,000 prize pool for the Men and Women's Open events.

Both players and spectators are in for a great week of squash activities.

Local kids can also get into the action with an after school junior clinic being conducted by the PSA players on September 7.

"With so many internationals taking part it's a great time for the local community to see these players here in Coffs Harbour competing,” the squash club's Jemma Wratten said.

"Events such as the North Coast Open play a vital part in the survival and promotion of the sport in the Coffs Coast region and for the sport as a whole.

"The North Coast Open has a huge following and is recognised among the players for the great facilities to play on and the hospitality of the Coffs community.”