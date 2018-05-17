International designer joins Porsche convoy through region

BOOK covers like Magnus Walker would scarcely attract attention. Yet like the adage, what lies beneath is intriguing and captivating.

The 51-year-old may not look like an international fashion success story, or a Porsche cult figure for that matter, but the 'Urban Outlaw' is a designer and passionate car collector.

His Los Angeles garage has about 40 Porsche 911s, most resurrected from the scrapheap into bespoke, priceless offerings.

Not surprisingly, Mr Walker looked the odd one out last weekend at Fraser Island. He was among a contingent of well-heeled drivers joining the Porsche World Expedition.

The convoy of new Porsche Cayanne S vehicles were in the early stages of a trek from Brisbane to Perth - via Fraser Island.

Fashion designer and Porsche ambassador Magnus Walker was among the Porsche World Expedition contingent on Fraser Island. Facebook

For keen follower Kane Carpenter, the media sales manager for the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the opportunity of meeting Walker when getting off the barge at River Heads was too good to miss...despite it being Mother's Day.

"He's an interesting guy who has had a lot of success in terms of business," Mr Carpenter said.

"I have followed him for a few years after seeing him on a TED talk, and when I did some further investigation I found he was a passionate Porsche owner and I like those cars as well.

"He was very open, positive and happy to talk to anyone. I just introduced myself and he said 'G'day mate' and then got one of the photographers to take the photo."

Handing over an Urban Outlaw sticker for followers, Mr Carpenter told the Porsche ambassador he too would like to have one in his driveway one day.

"He just said 'stay motivated my friend'," Mr Carpenter said.

The Porsche World Expedition has passed through the Simpson Desert on demanding sandy tracks, visited Uluru, and will now travel along the Great Central Road for 1100km on the way to the Perth finish line.