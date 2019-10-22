‘Intensely disliked’: Ardern tweet attacking Jones unearthed

A tweet from 2012 written by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attacking broadcaster Alan Jones has been unearthed.

Sky News reported on the tweet, where Ms Ardern referred to Jones as a "git" and claimed he was "intensely disliked".

The nature of the criticism has stumped New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters who has defended Jones in an exclusive interview with Sky News.

Ms Ardern would not comment when contacted but Mr Peters said the slur was out of character.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attacked Alan Jones in a 2012 tweet. Picture: Getty

"It's very unlike Jacinda to do that … you'll have to agree, I've never heard of that sort of thing before," he told Sky News.

Breakfast radio star Jones wrote to Ms Ardern in August to unconditionally apologise for saying she should have a sock shoved down her throat.

"Prime Minister, I would like to assure you that I did not intend to suggest any violence towards you," he wrote in an email sent to Ms Ardern.

Jones had fired up on his 2GB breakfast show to say Ms Ardern was "preaching on global warming" at a Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

Alan Jones apologised to Ardern in August. Picture: AAP

"She is a joke, this woman, an absolute and utter lightweight … I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat," he said.

The comment sparked a social media storm with Jones forced to explain that there had been a "wilful misunderstanding" of his comments.

"Of course what I meant to say was that Scott Morrison should tell Ms Ardern to "put a sock in it," he said.

Jones went on 2GB to also apologise for any offence the comments had caused.

"What I have said has given offence and I have written to the Prime Minister to apologise," Jones said. "My comments were careless … I was wrong.

"If anything I say gives offence I am always happy to apologise."