Insurance claims hit $40m, damage still being assessed

BUILDING Impact Assessment teams are today investigating just how many homes have been damaged or destroyed by bushfires in the Coffs Harbour hinterland.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson has confirmed at least 50 homes in total were affected by fire in the Mid North Coast region yesterday.

The Advocate understands at least three properties have been damaged by the 150,000 ha Liberation Trail fire in Nana Glen, on worst hit areas Ellems Quarry and McPhersons roads.

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) revealed it had received around 360 claims from the Mid North Coast area by 3pm on Tuesday.

A home damaged by fire on Ellems Quarry Rd, Nana Glen. Picture Nathan Edwards.

The losses so far have been estimated to cost around $40m, and the body is expecting more claims will be lodged in coming days.

The ICA declared the Mid North Coast bushfires a ‘Catastrophe’ on Saturday, meaning claims from these bushfires will be prioritised by all insurers.

Insurance Council Head of Risk and Operations Karl Sullivan said insurers had initiated their disaster response by mobilising teams of assessors and claim specialists.

“They will be focusing on reducing the immense emotional and financial stress experienced by residents and businesses,” Mr Sullivan said.

In October, the ICA declared the Rappville bushfire further north a ‘Catastrophe’ and received 200 claims with losses estimated at $25m.

As of 12.30pm the Liberation Trail fire is currently 148,120 ha in size and is out of control.

It has been downgraded to ‘Watch and Act’ status.