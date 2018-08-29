Grafton shop to close its doors

THE NORTH Grafton General Store 'The Hospital Shop' will close its doors on Friday.

The owners revealed the news in a post on its business Facebook page on Tuesday.

"It is with heavy hearts we have made the very difficult decision to close our shop," the post said.

"We have enjoyed catering for you over the last eight and a half years, you have all made our work days happy, fun, sad, enjoyable, easy, challenging and so many other things.

"We will miss helping people through some of the difficult times they experience at the hospitals.

"This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever made and was not one that was taken lightly."

Members of the community reflected on their sadness for the closure, with fond memories of the food, people and friendly service.

"Thank you for all the friendly service you have given over the years. And all the yummy food. I for one will miss you all heaps. So will my family especially Tazmyne who loves your spuds," Jan Lees said.

"Hope you have an awesome future. Take care. Once again THANK YOU for making my visits and stays in hospital easier."

Keltie Foster wrote: "I will miss all of you, and not only for the fabulous food and coffee but for the friendliness and light hearted moments shared."

Outgoing owner of the North Grafton General Store, Kaylene Power, and incoming owner Marie Howe. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Marie Howe took over the store from Kaylene Power in 2011. Her husband Craig Howe expressed his disappointment at bureaucratic decisions possibly impacting the viability of the business.

"It is sad and disappointing. Unfortunately there have been a number of things beyond our control that have led up to this," he wrote.

"None of which we have had any control over. But hey at least people can't buy sugary drinks on the hospital grounds any more, made zero people healthier but cost four people their jobs. Nothing like a well thought out plan from the pencil pushers. And that was only the final straw so to speak."