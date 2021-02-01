Instagram influencer does nude photo shoot as bizarre tribute for football icon father

Instagram influencer does nude photo shoot as bizarre tribute for football icon father

Legendary Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita's daughter has posed naked for photos with only a pair of gloves covering her - decades after her father did the same thing.

Pamela Higuita, who is the child of the former South American shot-stopper, undressed for Marca in a shoot which left many social media fans startled, The Sun reports.

Rene Higuita was known to have a flamboyant personality both on and off the field, something he showed off with a nude photo shoot of his own.

Watch every match of the 2020/21 A-League Season LIVE & On-Demand with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

His daughter has followed in his quirky footsteps with a strange tribute to her dad.

Pamela has regularly posted glowing photos of her father on Instagram and last year posted a warm message to her old man on Instagram celebrating his birthday.

"May every day be a reason for celebration for having such a wonderful being in our lives. I love you".

Her naked photo shoot with photographer Salvador Francois is certainly a unique way of showing her affection.

Pamela, a celebrity in her native Colombia, has racked up over 40,000 followers on Instagram, proving nearly as popular as her famous father.

Higuita Sr rose to super stardom at the 1990 World Cup in Italy with his unorthodox style.

He will be most fondly remembered for the 'Scorpion Kick' which he showed off during a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium in 1995.

- This story originally appeared in thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Insta influencer's bizarre nude tribute