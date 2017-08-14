Inspiring the next generation of scientists

THIS week is all about inspiring Australians around the nation about the value of science and technology and the substantial contributions of Australia's scientists.

National Science Week runs from Saturday, August 12 through to Sunday, August 20 and is the chance to recognise the importance of science and encourage budding young scientists.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker said "science and technology are critical to Australia's well-being, prosperity and international competitiveness, and it's vital to engage the community and equip young people with the knowledge and skills of the future.

"National Science Week is putting science and technology on the national stage, giving people from all walks of life and all ages the opportunity to get involved in science, meet scientists, discuss current issues and celebrate the contribution of Australian scientists.

"By showcasing Australia's scientific achievements, we are inspiring the next generation of young scientists and encouraging young people to consider important science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in primary and secondary schools.

"Young people are well-placed to bring fresh thinking and to develop new approaches to issues facing our agriculture sector, which is why the government offers grants as part of the Science and Innovation Awards.

To get nvolved in more than 1000 National Science Week events around Australia, visit scienceweek.net.au