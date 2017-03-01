Inspired bike hire to enjoy the shire

Bellingen Nature Bike Rides offers riders the chance to enjoy the variety of scenic roads and trails in the Bellingen Shire.

AN unexpected experience of biking bliss has sparked a new local eco tourism venture near Bellingen.

Bellingen Nature Bike Rides is the brainchild of Mark Grebert in collaboration with his partner Jane Noack who've developed the concept of local bike hire for tourists and locals alike to experience the enjoyment of bike riding on the variety of scenic roads and trails in the Bellingen Shire.

And there's a chance for you to win a free ride as well.

With the new company launching today, Mark and Jane are offering the chance for you and three friends to win a voucher for three hours of hire from the company's Brierfield base.

All you need to do to be in the running for the prize is share their Facebook page with 10 friends.

Mark said the concept of Bellingen Nature Bike Rides is to remind yourself of the joy of riding a bike and enjoying your natural surroundings.

It has 2017 model mountain bikes, designed for comfort and ease of riding, available for hire. Tailored bike hire is also available with a bike drop off and pick up service available to customer's accommodation or location of choice within a 25km radius of Bellingen.

Helmets and locks are included with bike hire and maps are available for a variety of scenic ride options from easy to more challenging trails.

The emphasis of Bellingen Nature Bike Rides is keeping it simple; facilitating an eco-friendly, healthy and fun way to explore and experience the unique countryside.

"It's not about reinventing the wheel, it's just about helping it spin," Mark said.

Probably better known around the region for a noisier sort of bike, particularly his vintage 1985 Harley, Mark said the inspiration for the new business came in 2010 when he was acting as a parent helper on his son's school camp.

The camp's original itinerary called for a canoe trip on the final stretch but those plans were thwarted by low river levels at the time.

Subsequently, the means to complete the route was changed to a bike ride from the top of Darkwood Rd with bikes hired from Coffs Harbour.

So inspired by the experience of gliding on the bike through the scenic Thora Valley, Mark bought the bike he was riding and the seeds were sown for the new eco-inspired local tourism venture which is being operated from his Jane's property in Brierfield, a scenic 15km drive south from Bellingen, with affordable short-term bike hire to explore native bush land trails from their doorstep.

For more information go to the website or Facebook page.