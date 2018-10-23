Inspiration for entrepreneurs

WITH a mission statement of "inspiring, educating and connecting entrepreneurs", StartUp Grind is an initiative powered by Google for Entrepreneurs to support building a worldwide community of entrepreneurs.

Originating in Silicon Valley, StartUp Grind has become a global entrepreneur community spanning across 450 cities in 120 countries and the exciting part for Coffs Coast locals is that we are the first regional area offering this service in Australia.

The world of entrepreneurship is expanding rapidly and places such as Coffs Harbour present an enticing package with the combination of council, business chamber and lifestyle support to encourage entrepreneurs to start up or relocate their business to the area.

Our plan is to bring high-calibre entrepreneurs and host fireside chats once a month over the next 12 months, starting October 30, when we will showcase the achievements of Coffs Coast local Scotty Schindler.

Recognised among Australia's leading entrepreneurs, Mr Schindler is a quintessential Australian success story.

After three decades of hard work day in and day out in his business career, he retired in 2017 at 46 and immediately turned his attention towards service of others in business.

Today as an adviser, mentor and public speaker, Mr Schindler is highly sought-after for his proven understanding on a variety of topics and his insight built on real and enduring experience acquired over three decades in business.

He is renowned in Australia and beyond for his thought leadership.

Mr Schindler's outlook on life and experience in business make him the ideal first fireside chat speaker for StartUp Grind Coffs Harbour.

The event starts at 6pm with welcome drinks and you're invited to be a part of the launch panel starting at 6.30pm for 30 minutes.

This will be followed by an engaging presentation with Scotty Schindler.

The evening will be recorded and available for the world community of entrepreneurs through the Startup Grind website as well as through local media, with potential reach locally of more than 80,000 and internationally through the Startup Grind partnership with more than 1.5 million entrepreneurs worldwide.

StartUp Grind is aiming to inspire high-net-worth entrepreneurs to come to the Coffs Coast to educate about global market opportunities, to network with local entrepreneurs, help grow local businesses and connect the Coffs Coast to the Australian and global network of entrepreneurs.

For details on StartUp Grind and to book your ticket to the fireside chat with Scotty Schindler, visit www.startup grind.com/events.