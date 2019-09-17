INSIDE THE LOCKDOWN: 'Scary' situation for uni students

Police are on scene at Southern Cross University, after the Lismore campus was placed into lockdown.

Police are on scene at Southern Cross University, after the Lismore campus was placed into lockdown. Rhys Harrison

UPDATE 4pm: LISMORE SCU nursing student Dylan Bradmore said several students were "stuck in the library" for more than half an hour amid reports of a gunman on campus.

"Eventually the cops came in and let us out. That part was pretty scary," he said.

"I was in the library the whole time."

Mr Bradmore said he was "told nothing" and was turning to Google to see what was happening.

SCU Lismore Campus lockdown: SCU nursing student Dylan Bradmore, from Iluka, tells his situation from inside the emergency lockdown at Lismore campus.

UPDATE, 3.30pm: POLICE have been spotted strategically placed around campus, as the lockdown continues.

Rhys Harrison, who is currently in lockdown with about 60 people, has been told to get his stuff by police.

"We are being moved somewhere else," he said.

Meanwhile, Shaun King said he was working out at the gym at the time of the lockdown.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Me and a group of staff are stuck in the gym auditorium," he said.

"We were in the middle of a class when we were told that we needed to lock ourselves inside and keep away from the windows.

"I'm not sure exactly what is going on, there seems to be a large police and swat presence."

Original story: WITH Southern Cross University Lismore Campus in lockdown, many rumours are flying as to what has created havoc this this afternoon.

A SCU student locked in one area has confirmed he's heard reports there's at least one shooter on campus.

Rhys Harrison said he's currently in lockdown with about 60 people.

"We haven't heard any gun shots," he said.

"The stress level seems pretty high but no one is panicking.

"I've heard it's an escaped mental patient with two or one other armed persons.

"We've just heard another rumour that its cautionary because there was a big money exchange set here."

Mr Harrison said there was a lot of people on campus today.

"We have class all day and most of my cohort are in the classroom but I was late," he said.

"I think most of the osteo cohort and environment students are here as well. It's usually a busy day here at uni."

Another student, Angus Field, said he was also locked in the area.

"We're all bundled up in one area on the floor," he said.

Mr Field said he's heard it's all threats by the police.

Mr Harrison is also hearing similar reports.

"A policeman just said that they have just had threats that the gunman is (here)... hence why they had to put us all in one spot," he said.

"This could still all be a g-up."