Inside house where gang lit fire, bashed girls with hammer

Damage done to the house and vehicle after a home invasion in Shirleen Cr, Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney

THE father of one of the girls involved in a brutal bashing before setting their home alight has spoken about his shock after learning of the incident.

Police are investigating the terrifying incident where a group juveniles allegedly forced entry at a house in Shirleen Crescent, Condon about 6pm on Monday.

A neighbour who witnessed the attack unfold said residents had been left terrified by the "brutality" of what unfolded in the otherwise "quiet and friendly" street.

"I was sitting here starting dinner for my kids and I'd heard commotion and sounded like someone had been thrown up against the car," she said.

"They (group of female offenders) dragged the girl from inside onto the street and were flogging the sh*t out of her.

"I kept saying to my kids get to the back of the house, I wasn't going out there to break it up because the teenagers now are so aggressive and they were yelling out they knew where she lived and they'd be back."

The woman, who was quick to capture the offenders on her phone said a group of "up to a dozen" male and female teenagers had been at the house since 2pm that afternoon before things went horribly wrong.

"Those kids were here from 2pm yesterday onwards and I know because I looked at the time because my car was parked out the front unlocked and I went to check," she said.

"My first thought was 'why the hell aren't these kids at school?'

"I'm just so upset for the dad because he's completely devastated by it all."

The father, who didn't want to be named for fear of being targeted, told The Bulletin he was working away at the time of the incident and immediately flew home to be by his 16-year-old daughter's side.

Emergency services were called out to a home invasion in Shirleen Cr Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He said his daughter had only moved to Townsville a week and a half ago after living with her mother in Roma to "get a fresh start" and was trying to get her into a new school to finish off Year 10.

Completely shocked and devastated by the ordeal, the father said he "didn't have a clue" who the alleged offenders were but thought she may have met them online.

The two females assaulted were transported to Townsville Hospital for treatment and have since been released and are assisting police.

Detective Sergeant Ben Hunter said police were still trying to ascertain a potential motive for the attack which has left the house in ruins after a glass sliding door was smashed, car tyres slashed and fire damage to the hallway and back bedroom which was set alight.

"The suspects are known to the victims so it's not a random attack, it is a targeted attack we believe at this time," Det Sgt Hunter said.

"Initial inquiries have identified a hammer might have been involved but we're still speaking with the victims to establish exactly what happened."

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.