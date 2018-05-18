Inside the chapel where Harry and Meghan will marry

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines for their non-traditional royal union.

But few may realise that the couple's wedding venue is a nod to centuries-old custom, with royals marrying at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for generations.

Meghan and Harry had to seek permission from Queen Elizabeth to hold their ceremony at St George's Chapel, which despite its namesake is anything but small.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Similar to Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel was designed in the gothic style with high vaulted ceilings.

It is large enough to accommodate 800 people, meaning Harry and Meghan's guest list of 600 will have plenty of room.

The church was built in the 15th century and is the final resting place for many famous royals, including Henry VIII, Charles I, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall leave a blessing at St George’s Chapel after their civil wedding in 2005. Picture: AFP/Toby Melville/WPA Pool

It is also where Prince Harry was baptised as a child and the place where his father Prince Charles had his wedding blessing ceremony with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Other royals to wed at St George's Chapel include Charles' younger brother Prince Edward to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, and Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank there later this year.

Prince Edward and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones, leave St George’s Chapel in 1999. Picture: AP

Unfortunately for royal fans not just anymore can marry at St George's Chapel.

In order to be eligible you must be either royal, a resident of Windsor Castle, knights, or a resident of the College of St George.