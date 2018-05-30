Inside Roseanne’s bleak life after axing

ROSEANNE Barr gave a relatively bleak view of her life after ABC axed her hit reboot Roseanne following a slew of racist tweets.

When Barr, 65, got the news, she "was at (her) mom's house in Salt Lake" and "was very happy". "My show was No. 1," she told Vice News Tonight on HBOin an interview that aired on Tuesday, the same night the Barr-free Roseanne spin-off The Conners premiered.

"After 20 years to come back and be No. 1 - not just to be No. 1, but 20 million people watched it - so I was in a happy place.

"I went to bed and I woke up at 2:11 (am) and tweeted that tweet and went back to sleep. "And when I woke up in the morning, it was all over the news. I was like, 'Uh-oh.' It was characterised as racist, which just made my stomach fall to my feet.

"And then the network called and said, 'What possible excuse can you have for something you've done which is unforgivable' and some other word that I can't remember."

Roseanne's post-axing life is on show in a new Vice documentary.

That word may have been "unsurvivable," which insiders used to describe the aftermath of Barr's now-infamous tweetstorm, in which she compared former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape and claimed George Soros was a Nazi sympathiser.

Since Roseanne ended and The Conners, which killed off her character, began, she says she hasn't spoken to any of her co-stars - not even onscreen husband John Goodman, who previously defended her and insisted she's not racist.

"I don't keep in touch with anyone on the show," she said. "I've been removed from the process of my life's work. It's like, the worst thing they could have possibly done to me was to fire me from my own show and let other people write my life story.

Roseanne has been cancelled: US network ABC has cancelled comeback show.

"I'm not going to watch it and I'm not going to condone it or say anything bad about it either. I'm just moving on from it, 'cause I've always been a go-getter. And now I'm a … I don't know what I am."

She didn't necessarily keep her word: While Barr hasn't explicitly disparaged The Conners, she did tweet "I AIN'T DEAD, BITCHES!!!" when it aired. She has also said she planned on being in Israel when the show premiered.

T he Conners cast said on Good Morning America on Wednesday that they miss Barr and that her "spirit is still with" them on set.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

The Vice News profile shows Barr at home in Los Angeles, tearing up watching a Donald Trump campaign rally from early October, in which the president calls out ABC for firing her (she's previously claimed she was fired for supporting the commander-in-chief), as well as showing off her impressive collection of awards.

Roseanne’s castmates have carried on without her. Picture: AP

"This was the Eleanor Roosevelt Freedom of Speech Award, ironically," she said dryly, adding in earnest, "I want to get the Nobel Peace Prize or a Tony."

Barr's life since Roseanne was cancelled is much more mundane than ever before, with the comedian spending most of her time organising her files and photos.

"I've got a lot of time for real-life stuff, like just going for a walk with my mom and having an ice cream cone, stuff like that," she said. "Waiting in lines. I've really been sleeping a lot, like 17 hours a day. Started smoking, very bad move."

Barr previously said she made herself a magnet for vitriol and hatred, but she appears to be at peace with who she is, hinting that her lifelong struggle with dissociative identity disorder contributed to her career-crashing Twitter storm as much as Ambien did.

"There's a backstory to everybody who creates something … Everybody knows I have struggled with mental health issues, and I was struggling at that time as well," she said. "I was impaired and stupid and mistaken and wrong, and for that I apologised.

"My whole life I've been under punches, not just my career - I've been under punches forever. I've been called every name in the book since the first time I stepped on stage, and even before that," she concluded defiantly.

"I don't let words hurt me, whatever people say, I don't let it hurt me, because that's about the person who's saying it, not me. That's not who I am, I know who I am, and they're wrong."

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission .