Where Harry and Meghan are staying

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at Admiralty House, the residence that they'll reportedly consider their home base throughout their highly anticipated Australian tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and their entourage - flew into Sydney Airport early this morning and were escorted by an impressive security contingent across the city to the Governor-General's sprawling harbourside mansion in Kirribilli.

Meghan and Harry looked happy and relaxed as they landed in Sydney on Monday. Picture: Matrix

It had previously been speculated that the royals would be staying in a multimillion-dollar eight-bedroom mansion in Sydney's Point Piper, but it's since been reported they'll instead base themselves at Admiralty House.

The building is heritage-listed. Picture: Alamy

The Governor-General's estate, built in 1842, has hosted plenty of VIP guests of the Government - including the Queen - and will no doubt deliver a luxurious stay for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Outside, the property includes a gatehouse, stunning gardens and lawns, a private wharf, and a swimming pool.

The sandstone building is also designed with a number of elegant arches. Picture: OOSGG

Prince Harry and Meghan's first official royal tour will include time in Sydney, Melbourne, Dubbo and Fraser Island, as well as other Commonwealth countries, including Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple has a stacked itinerary which includes public picnics, farm visits and a "Fluoro Friday" for mental health, but are predominantly here for the Invictus Games.

Their arrival today has been fairly low-key (as much as possible) as their official duties won't kick off until tomorrow.

Meghan waved as their car drove through the gates. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The Duke and Duchess arrive at Admiralty House in Kirribilli. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The house is built on a hectare block of land. Picture: Alamy

It boasts sprawling green lawns. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Prime real estate on the harbour. Picture: Alamy