Inside look at shelter life Discover your local RSPCA at open day

IT’S no secret the wonderful work the RSPCA does in rehoming pets, but have you ever wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes?

For the first time in about 25 years, the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter is hosting an open day with fun activities for people and pets to enjoy.

“This open day is a way of reconnecting ourselves with the community,” Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter manager Nikki Balzer said.

The event will include various information stalls, free microchipping, basic health and dental checks for dogs, food for humans, an animal enrichment creation area and behind-the-scenes shelter tours.

People are invited to bring their dogs along and take advantage of the free microchipping, dental and health check-ups or to just hang out at the shelter.

“We get a lot of people come out and say they didn’t know we were here, thought we’d closed or didn’t realise the extent of what we do, so we’d like to show them,” Ms Balzer said.

“At the moment the public can see the adoption of cats and dogs, but during the tour we will take them further around in our boarding area to show them what it looks like, we can go into the cattery itself and explain how and why we do the behaviourals for the animals.”

Ms Balzer has previously run open days at other shelters she has managed and found them a great success in showcasing what services the RSPCA provides.

“In the past people have brought their adopted dogs back in to say hello at these events,” she said.

“That’s what we live for. Yes they come in and we love them while they’re here, but we really need to know that they got into awesome homes.”

While people sometimes have the perception the shelter only rehomes pets, it’s far from all it does.

The Coffs Harbour shelter also helps the community by looking after animals when owners go into hospital or are looking for somewhere to live.

“That’s not the basis of what we do, rehoming is the main thing, but it’s not all we do,” Ms Balzer said.

Located behind the Coffs Harbour airport with green grassy areas and shady trees, the shelter is an enjoyable place to visit and the staff and volunteers are looking forward to showing the community what they do.

“People often get a perception that it’s overwhelming to come here because there’s lots of noise and there’s too many dogs and things like that, but once people have come to the shelter they realise the dogs are actually going OK and usually (we) find those people come back again and again.”

If you’re interested in helping out, the shelter is always on the lookout for foster carers and volunteers.

The open day will be held on Saturday, October 26