Inside Home and Away couple’s fairytale wedding

HOME and Away sweethearts James Stewart and Sarah Roberts have opened up about their fairytale wedding in an Irish castle and their dreams to have a child together.

Sharing their wedding album with WHO magazine, Stewart said he broke down in tears as Roberts walked down the aisle at Luttrellstown Castle on July 23 with his daughter Scout, 7, from his previous relationship with actor Jessica Marais, leading the way as their flower girl.

James Stewart and Sarah Roberts, with Stewart’s daughter Scout, shared photos from their wedding in Ireland in July with Who magazine. Photo: The Fennells Photography and Video

"I can't compare it to any moment I've ever had. She was the most stunning thing I had ever seen," the Brisbane-raised actor, 43, told WHO, on sale today.

"I think every boy wants to marry a princess in a castle. I got to do that."

Stewart said Scout and Roberts were "best friends" and she often asked "when are you getting married?" and "Sarah, when are you going to give me a brother or sister?".

"She was so helpful that she offered to brush Sarah's teeth in case Dad wanted to kiss her on the day," Stewart laughed.

"She's extremely happy to have this new beginning and to start our new little family".

When asked if she wanted to have children, Roberts, 34, told WHO with a laugh: "Well, we've been practising. Sorry, No, but 100 per cent, we'd love to add to our family."

The couple chose the castle, where David and Victoria Beckham married 20 years ago, because Roberts' brother Karl De Abrew lives in Dublin and was unable to fly due to health reasons, so they brought the wedding to him and allowed him to walk his sister down the aisle to a string quartet.

Having planned the wedding in just two months to coincide with a production break, they had the entire castle to themselves, which included a whopping 20 bedrooms for their close-knit group of only 25 guests.

Roberts wore a gown by Alin Le' Kal for the ceremony and switched into her grandmother's silk wedding dress for the reception, giving Stewart a matching silk pocket square.

Stewart wore a suit by Brisbane designer Mark Ferugson of Wil Valor, which Stewart said was tailored perfectly.

"He made me so comfortable," he said. "He added two little buttons for me in case I may have eaten a bit too much. It was such a sharp suit. I felt dashing".

They plan to have another celebration in Sydney in the Spring.

