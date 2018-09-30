‘Respect’: Eags’ incredible gesture

THERE was a rude fart and a ripping dance solo - but the best moment of the Eagles' grand final celebrations saw the players channel the Japanese.

Japan fans won the hearts of viewers all over the globe when they were pictured cleaning up the stadium following their match against Colombia at the World Cup.

Well, West Coast did it too.

Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey held an Esky as a host of his teammates - including Thomas Cole, Chris Masten, Mark LeCras and William Rioli - picked up beer bottles and other rubbish inside the team's changerooms at the MCG after their five-point win against Collingwood.

When you may have expected them to be running rampant, the Eagles showed their class and - not for the first time on Saturday - earned the respect of the footy world.

Cleaning up the rooms after a big party! pic.twitter.com/6nmF9FUly3 — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) September 29, 2018 That’s respect — Damon Pelham (@DamonPelham) September 29, 2018

But they had some fun too.

Coach Adam Simpson was hilariously interrupted as he addressed the West Coast faithful at the presentation of the team, cracking up the crowd.

"I'm just so proud of the group, being the frontline of the footy club in that sense and it's taken us a few years ... someone farted just then at the back, who was that?" Simpson said.

Jack Redden's teammates pointed the finger at him but he offered a firm denial.

But the anonymous culprit wasn't the only one who ripped on stage.

Lewis Jetta showed off the best dance moves unleashed by a West Australian player since cricketer Chris Rogers to delight the fans. Jetta calls the shuffle "a little bit naughty".

As with any grand final, there were countless keepsake images from the ground - and the official after-party at Crown.

There was lot of love, consistent with the team's theme for this season.

"We've been having a bit of a theme about head, heart and gut," Simpson said. "The heart's the love of the game, we all love this game, and the gut is about the last quarter.

"The instructions weren't too much outside of that and I don't know what to feel ... honestly, I'm blown away."

The Eagles walk through the crowd at the MCG. (Photo by Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Chris Masten, Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed. (Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Luke Shooey? Picture: Nicole Garmston

Yewwww. Pic: Michael Klein

Brothers. Pic: Michael Klein

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire congratulates Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey. (Photo by Michael Dodge/AFL Media/Getty Images)