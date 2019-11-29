Insane sale kicks off in one hour

eBay's biggest ever Black Friday sale is off to a flying starts with some of its most popular deals selling out almost instantly.

The e-retail giant kicked off its Black Friday bonanza at 10am this morning, with eBay Plus members receiving discounts of up to 60 per cent on top products including Apple Watch Series 3, Apple AirPods, Dyson V8 and RM Williams boots.

There is also 20 per cent off millions of items across the site, including Bing Lee and Dell,

15 per cent off every Coles on eBay order when you spend $100.

But it has been two products in particular making the most waves, with Apple AirPods on sale for $99 down from $249 and Apple Watch Series 3 discounted from $505.44 to $295 both selling out within seconds

In total, 100 units of each item were sold - but if you missed out this time around, there will be another drop at 2pm today for savvy shoppers.

eBay's deals sold out almost instantly. Picture: eBay

Sophie Onikul from eBay Australia told news.com.au she wasn't surprised eBay's biggest ever Black Friday deals were proving to be a hit so far.

"At just $99, it's no surprise Apple AirPods have been the most popular item so far, with the first drop of this in-demand product selling out in just 36 seconds," she said.

"If shoppers have missed out, another 200 units will be released throughout today and 300 units of $99 AirPods available from 10am Saturday exclusive to eBay Plus members.

"Don't forget there's also 20 per cent off millions of products across ebay.com.au until Monday."

Ms Onikul said eBay predicts today will be Australia's busiest online shopping day with an estimated 2.6 million people coming to the site to get the best deals.

"Black Friday is the perfect time to get a head start on Christmas and now we're giving shoppers even more time to snap up a bargain ahead of our busiest online shopping day of the year," she said.

"You don't just get access to these exclusive deals with eBay Plus. There's free delivery and free returns on millions of Plus items including Coles on eBay orders over $49. eBay Plus is the hassle-free way to shop for everything you need this Christmas from the tree to the turkey to the toys.

But there is a second chance coming. Picture: eBay

"Make sure you sign up to eBay Plus before you shop and get in quick as these deals won't last."

And if you're busy today, the good news is the deals will continue over the weekend.

Kicking off from 10am on Saturday, November 30 and rolling into Cyber Monday, eBay is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on top products exclusively for eBay Plus members. Top picks include more Apple AirPods for $99, PlayStation 4 PS4 Slim for $199 and Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones for $199, and eBay will continue to have 20 per cent off millions of items across the site.

"We're giving shoppers another chance to grab a bargain this weekend. If you still have a few items on your wish list after Black Friday, we've got a stellar line up of deals that are so hot, they're not to be missed," Ms Onikul said.

Black Friday is off to a successful start so far, with major Aussie retailers now offering massive discounts across all categories, with everything from fashion, beauty, homewares, tech gadgets, home entertainment and everything in between heavily discounted.