Inquiry backs push for dolphin sea pens at Coffs

ANIMAL welfare groups are welcoming the release of a NSW Upper House committee report on the use of captive cetaceans for entertainment.

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

An inquiry into the use of exotic animals in circuses and the exhibition of cetaceans in NSW was established on in September last year and today (December 14) released its report.

The committee’s Deputy Chair, Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst, says the report reflects that dolphinariums are an outdated industry no longer supported by the community.

“Today’s report clearly recognises that the use of cetaceans for so called ‘entertainment’ is not accepted in NSW,” said Ms Hurst.

“The Committee has called on the Government to support moves to retire the three remaining captive dolphins who currently reside at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park in Coffs Harbour to a world first sea sanctuary, and to place new restrictions on the breeding of dolphins in captivity, effectively ending their use in entertainment businesses.”

Research has already been conducted into the feasibility of establishing sea pens to house the remaining dolphins at the park.

In June last year an Australian leisure magazine even published some early concept drawings for the pens.

They showed three different options with the first being a three-sided net up against the southern side of the harbour inside the breakwall.

The second is for a 175-metre straight breakwall to be built inside the current breakwall with a two-sided net on the beach side and the third option is for a 320-metre dog leg breakwall with a one-sided net on the other side.

FULL STORY: Dolphin sea pen designs simply a ‘talking point’

The sea pen feasibility study is being conducted by World Animal Protection (WAP) society and Action for Dolphins in collaboration with Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

In May last year doctor Isabella Clegg travelled to Coffs Harbour to assess the welfare of the dolphins remaining at the park.

FULL STORY: Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

Now with the release of the NSW Upper House there are calls on the NSW Government to provide support to enable the completion of the feasibility study.

“The Committee also recommended additional funding be provided for marine rescue and rehabilitation efforts, transforming NSW from being one of the least to one of the most dolphin-friendly states in Australia,” Ms Hurst said.

“These recommendations come off the back of a weight of evidence from animal welfare experts, academics, scientists and the general public, all calling for an end to the exploitation of dolphins in NSW.”

A NSW Upper House committee report has recommended the NSW Government provide support to the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection, to enable the completion of a feasibility study into relocating the dolphins at the marine park to a sea sanctuary.

Ms Hurst said that during the inquiry, the committee heard from experts that captive dolphins display aggressive and stereotypical behaviour that is unseen in the wild.

“These behaviours are evidence of high stress levels in captivity.

“The writing is on the wall- these animals were not born to perform. They do not exist for our entertainment. They deserve a life worth living, and this Inquiry has established that dolphinarium industries can never provide this.”

The Upper House inquiry followed a ban on the use of cetaceans for entertainment in Canada, and the Inquiry heard that Victoria had similar regulations ensuring protection of these animals.

“No animal should have to spend their life being held captive and forced to perform humiliating tricks for a dwindling number of spectators. Today’s report makes clear that there is cross-party support for better protection laws for dolphins in NSW. It’s time to empty the tanks,” said Ms Hurst.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has been contacted for a response.

Summary of report recommendations:

That the NSW Government provide support to the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection, to enable the completion of a feasibility study into relocating the dolphins at the marine park to a sea sanctuary.

The NSW Government consider applying limitations on the breeding of cetaceans which allow for breeding or conservation purposes.

The NSW Government consider providing financial assistance to support marine rescue and

rehabilitation work in NSW.

You can read the full report here.