Inquest to examine fatal police shooting

The scene of the police critical incident investigation after Lambert was shot on the Pacific Highway. Frank Redward

AN INQUEST will examine the events surrounding the death of Paul Lambert, who was fatally shot by police at Bonville two years ago after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend 11 times and doused her in petrol.

The 36-year-old led police on a high speed pursuit north of Port Macquarie where the attack happened on the 28-year-old female.

As she struggled to her neighbour's house and was left laying in a pool of blood he fled in his vehicle.

The attack triggered a manhunt with police spotting him driving along the Pacific Highway about 9.45pm.

Officers gave chase and he was eventually cornered at Bonville.

During the confrontation, Lambert was shot dead.

The shooting was then subject of a critical incident team investigation involving the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

The inquest will from today examine the details surrounding Lambert's death.

It will be held before Deputy State Coroner Her Honour Magistrate O'Sullivan in the Coffs Harbour Coroner's Court today.