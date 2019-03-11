Menu
The tragic hit and run death of Brad Edwards has never been solved, despite police knowing the car that hit himas he rode his bike on Corella Rd in 1999
Inquest to begin into tragic 20-year-old Gympie cold case

11th Mar 2019 6:32 PM
DEPUTY State Coroner John Lock will commence an Inquest into the death of Brad Arthur Edwards in Gympie tomorrow.

The inquest is scheduled to go for three days from 10am tomorrow at the Gympie Courthouse.

The inquest will explore the circumstances surrounding the death of Brad Arthur Edwards, who was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle whilst riding his bicycle along Corella Rd in Gympie late in the evening of Saturday, November 6, 1999.

Brad died from head injuries in hospital two days later.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run, a fawn coloured 1975 Holden Gemini sedan, was identified by police in the days following the incident, however the identity of the driver of the vehicle remains under investigation and will be a focus of the inquest.

