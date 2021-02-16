Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
News

Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

Aisling Brennan
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The coronial inquest into the death of Australia's most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat will begin today.

The 74-year-old had been serving seven life sentences after he was convicted of murdering seven backpackers and hitchhikers in 1996.

However, it has been suggested over the years Milat was responsible for the deaths of at least six more young people whose bodies have never been found and possibly dozens more in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Yet he never confessed to any of those claims by police.

>>>'Rot in hell': Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dies

Milat had been transferred from Goulburn Jail's Supermax to the high-security section of Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital in May after being diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

It was reported at the time that the cancer had spread to his stomach.

He later died in Long Bay Jail's hospital wing on October 27, 2019.

A coronial inquest into his death, which occurs when someone dies while in custody, will be held at the Forensic Medicine and Coroners Court in Lidcombe today.

More information to come.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

death in custody editors picks ivan milat nsw coronial inquest serial killer
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Massive expansion planned at van park

        Premium Content Massive expansion planned at van park

        News Plans are underway for 80 new sites at the Coffs caravan park.

        $7.36M of marijuana seized in Coffs/Clarence operation

        Premium Content $7.36M of marijuana seized in Coffs/Clarence operation

        Crime Almost 4000 marijuana plants were seized from multiple properties during a NSW...

        Child sex offender caught with ‘pants down’ near school

        Premium Content Child sex offender caught with ‘pants down’ near school

        News He had just been released from jail for possessing child abuse material.