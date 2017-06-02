Innovation on the Jetty Foreshores not imitation

A reader disagrees with State Government plans to allow private development on the Jetty Foreshores.

AS A recent retiree to Coffs Harbour I fell in love with the unspoilt vista of the embrace of the Great Dividing Range, the natural beaches with housing nestling amongst greenery rather than imposing on it and the friendliness of its people.

I fled Sydney's once beautiful Northern Beaches as it became claustrophobic with traffic, high rise and people stressed by their work and high rents and mortgages.

After reading the front page article in Wednesday's Advocate ,'Land Sell -Off', I have to wholeheartedly agree with Greens councillor Sally Townley.

The Jetty Foreshores are one of the crown jewels of Coffs Harbour. Sensitivity, care and vision is needed to develop Coffs in a way that enhances rather than imposes and diminishes.

Why make Coffs a clone of what is elsewhere?

Alina Loneck, Boambee East

Snow blows off the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. The "doomsday" seed vault has been built to protect millions of food crops from climate change and natural disasters within an Arctic mountain in the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. JOHN MCCONNICO

Oceans have risen 10cm over the past 30 years

REGARDING the letter on climate change (Worst case sea level rise a myth CCA, May 30)

The writer made two key comments:

1. Melting ice doesn't cause sea level rises because ice melting in water doesn't raise the total level of liquid.

2. His "factual observation” is that in 33 years the ocean "has not risen by one centimetre”

Here are the facts:

1. Yes, ice melting in water doesn't raise the overall level of liquid. However, that's the not the issue. The issue is the ice above the water line melting - like ice sheets, glaciers, alpine areas and the Antarctic. When these melt - seas rise.

2. Water absorbs heat - ice reflects heat. So with less ice, the oceans are absorbing heat instead of reflecting it, increasing the temperature of the planet, accelerating the rate of ice melting.

3. He is correct. The seas haven't risen one centimetre in the last 30 or so years. They've actually risen 10 cm in the last 30 or so years, according to the CSIRO.

CSIRO: "Over the last century global average sea level rose by 1.7 [1.5 to 1.9] mm per year, in recent years (between 1993 and 2010) this rate has increased to 3.2 [2.8 to 3.6] mm per year.”

It should be noted it is the United States Government's National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) making the forecasts about the 2.5 metre increase. Hardly, "Loony left, climate alarmists”.

Finally, all of the talk of in scientific circles is that the rate of ice melting - above the the water line - is accelerating at a rate much greater than previously forecast, leading to forecasts for rises increasing from 70 cm by 2100 (United Nations 2007) to 200 cm to 250 cm by 2100. (Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

Some reality and fact checking before repeating misinformation. They're dangerous and hamper the effort to get solid policies to address the climate crisis.

Andrew Woodward

The ongoing realiance on fossil fuel has brought us to this point. gyn9038

Sea level comments unfounded

IN RESPONSE to Ken Mitchell's letter to the editor regarding sea level rise.

Rigorous scientific evidence and modelling, shows such contempt for our civilisation.

Ken clearly does not understand the basic principles of science. His analogy of ice melting in a glass is wrong and basic primary school science teaches us this.

The new research discussed in the Advocate article is based on NOAA's research and was discussing land ice, not sea ice.

The new estimates suggested that Greenland and Antartica's ice sheets are melting faster than originally estimated.

This is like having a glass of water and adding large volumes of ice into it.....does it stay the same level? I think not.

He claims we are the "loony left", "alarmists" and need to look "for more productive employment opportunities".

But I take the science very seriously. I am alarmed by it. I am a mother who wants a safe climate future for my children.

I cannot claim to have walked a mile in Ken's shoes, but please do not stereotype us. We are concerned citizen who do understand the science.

We know what it will mean for Coffs. We know access to our airport, our new jetty foreshore precinct, will go under by 2100.

We know our farmers and ourselves will face more extreme weather events.

We understand the science and it is alarming.

So when you hand over your "factual observations" maybe you should ask yourself about those in the Pacific Islands who are already experiencing dramatic sea level rise and inundation from the expanding water due to the heat accumulation.

Or ask yourself why we have seen back to back bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef and a loss of almost half the coral.

This is not a "myth" this is our climate reality and we all should be alarmed.

Marnie Cotton, Coffs Harbour

A polar bear dries off after taking a swim in the Chukchi Sea in Alaska. Polar bears, the first species to be declared threatened or endangered because of climate change, rely on sea ice for hunting seals and raising their young. Brian Battaile

Globe faces a glass half full scenario

FILL a glass with water, add an ice cube, watch water overflow the glass.

The ice in a glacier is on land and when it melts it flows into the sea.

Recently at least five reef islands in the remote Solomon Islands have been lost compeltely to sea-level rise and coastal erosion and a further six islands have been sevrely eroded.

These islands lost to the sea range in size from one to five hectares. They supported dense tropical vegetation that was at least 300 years old.

Nuatambu Island home to 25 families has lost more than half of its habitable area with 11 houses washed into the sea since 2011.

Science is based on facts, your opinion of scientists is irrelevant.

David Mudge

Poor Archimedes

IN REPLY to Ken's Letter to the Editor on May 31.

Ken has applied Archimedes' principle in error and it may mislead readers to agree with his flawed conclusion that melting ice will not cause sea levels to rise.

I suggest readers, and Ken himself, do this simple experiment.

Put about 50mm of water in a glass tumbler. Then add ice to fill the tumbler. Now, place a ruler next to the glass and measure the depth of liquid water and write it down. Let all the ice melt.

Again measure the depth of water and witness the marked increase in the water level.

It is the vast amount of ice in the polar ice caps above the land which are melting, not just the floating ice that cause the rise in sea level.

Periods of time beyond 33 years are also necessary to collect complex data. Curiously, how did Ken measure the level of the water 33 years ago?

There is also the thermal expansion of water. That is another story.

Perhaps, Ken's use of the word "loony" and other interesting descriptions of others with different views to himself may have been inaccurate also and directed towards the wrong people.

Peter Mein

YKnot indeed ... longer leases are needed

IT IS with great disappointment to hear that YKnot restaurant on Jetty beach foreshore has not had the lease renewed & will close at EOFY.

Quite apart from being part of our life each morning, after walking the dogs, sitting watching the waves roll in over the best coffee, it means the loss of jobs & hospitality training for the many young people.

This restaurant has been a meeting place for good food, drinks, music events & a special brand of friendly hospitality for many years. Our very best wishes & thanks to owners/managers/staff. We will miss you. Mocca & extra hot flat white (Ken & Maria)

Maria Nethercott, Bonville

Glacial ice melt is causing sea level rise

REGARDING (Ken Mitchell's letter 'Worst case scenario sea level rise is a myth' I agree melting ice already in the water (sea ice) makes no difference to the water level. Now try that experiment again.

This time mark the water level and then add the ice block (like the ice from calving glaciers). Gee the water level goes up.

This is exactly what is happening across the globe. Glaciers and land-based ice fields are melting at an unprecedented rate.

Glacier National Park in Montana USA had 150 glaciers 130 years ago. They are down to 26. Damn those facts.

Thanks anyway but I think I'll stick with the "loonies" who are backed by 97% of scientists.

Oh and as for more productive employment opportunities, the renewable energy sector is full of them.

Bruce Lumb, Sandy Beach

Cultural hub would help revitalise the city centre

COFFS Harbour is both beautiful and boring. The CBD that is ... which certainly doesn't need another café that will probably close in three or six months, nor another bank, real estate agent or dress shop. However the new arts centre is much needed as part of the city hub to generate more social cohesion and should be easily accessible by foot because not every local or tourist has a car.

The idea of putting it off the beaten track at City Hill is ridiculously impractical and people should stick to their (day jobs), not town planning.

Every great city has an art culture, not just a sport culture that is why more investment in the arts and culture is imperative and I am sure many Coffs Harbour residents would agree we really need to use more imagination then coffee shops to enrich and liven up our CBD.

Aloisia Vivien Fenyes

Schools in Cowper set to lose funding

REGARDING the article in the The Coffs Coast Advocate article, 'A dollar term difference for Coffs Coast schools' dated May 26 Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker rightly acknowledges the important work teachers do; however, what should be noted is his continued reluctance to listen to local teachers and principals when we have repeatedly tried to explain the importance of fully funding the NSW Gonski Agreement.

Further, while Mr Hartsuyker attempts to present his government's plan as representing an increase in funding, according to information provided by the NSW Department of Education, Cowper public schools will in fact be $23 million worse off over the next two years: Coffs Harbour High will receive $853,376 less than was budgeted and Orara High School funding will be cut by $965,579. My own school, Toormina HS, will be equally affected, losing $884,637.

When the Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, Mark Scott, has emailed every NSW Public School Principal telling them not to believe the Turnbull figures, then neither should The Coffs Harbour Advocate readers believe the figures coming from Mr Hartsuyker.

The reality is quite simple: The NSW Gonski Agreement is fully supported by the NSW State Coalition and local state Nationals, including Andrew Fraser.

Therefore, Mr Hartsuyker should stop playing politics and do the same, rather than try to spin Turnbull's cuts to local schools.

Daniel Laing, secretary, Coffs Harbour Teachers Association

Rugby league's off field woes are a turn-off

REGARDING Keith Hemmins' Letter dated May 27 I was a league supporter for over 40 years that is until this year.

I went overseas for eight weeks (before the league competition started here) and I watched a number of rugby games, I was so impressed with the game, the players and the supporters there.

Well they are a different breed to the supporters in rugby league.

The sad thing when I got back to our lovely Coffs Coast and caught up on the latest bad news in league (cocaine etc) I thought nothing has changed.

It it, same as last season its a shame really because their are some good players who do the right thing,But as one CEO I once knew said if you except shit you get shit

David Stanley

Hitting all the right notes

RECENTLY I had the pleasure of adjudicating at the 45th Coffs Harbour Piano and Instrumental Eisteddfod.

I was amazed at the talent of the instrumentalists and pianists.

Over the four days of the Eisteddfod I found your entrants exceedingly talented.

The support for the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod from both the music community and the business community is to be highly commended.

I have never before seen a community eisteddfod supported so generously by the local community.

The number of awards to the talented contestants was very generous.

May I finish by stating that the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod is, in my opinion, one of the most successful eisteddfods in the country.

John Kellaway

Best people in the toughest of times

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to thank the Palliative Care Unit staff at Bellingen Hospital.

The care and attention given to my late wife Dorothy was greatly appreciated. It was given with respect, promptly and with compassion.

Every member of the staff did their job to a high standard, making my wife as comfortable as possible.

The management and staff truly need to be congratulated on the wonderful work they do and for their empathy and understanding.

Joe Stevens and family