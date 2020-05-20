Menu
Gray is expected to be fine for Round 2 despite the mishap. Picture: Sarah Reed.
AFL

Injury setback for Port Power star Gray

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
20th May 2020 3:30 PM
Port Adelaide fear star Robbie Gray has broken his toe just days into its mini pre-season.

But Power chief executive Keith Thomas says despite this they are confident Gray will be able to play in Round 2 when the AFL season resumes on June 11.

Gray dropped a weight on his foot during a session at Alberton, with Power players split up into six groups to comply with COVID-19 requirements.

Thomas said Gray would still prepare for the season resumption with the team.

"We think it's broken but he'll be fine for Round 2," he said on SEN SA.

"He's feeling much better and a little embarrassed.

Port Adelaide’s Robbie Gray is expected to be fine for Round 2. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.
"He will be running today on those anti-gravity type machines."

As part of the return of training Port have cycled the six groups through Alberton, to prevent wider contact between players at the club.

They were set to go to the Gold Coast on Sunday to engage in contact training in a large group, only for SA health authorities to dramatically change its position on training regulations for the Power and Adelaide.

This means the two sides can go up to the Gold Coast later than originally planned to restart the season.

Originally published as Injury setback for Power star Gray

