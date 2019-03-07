Injuries can't halt Beaches' momentum

TOP TEAM: Beaches proved too strong in the final of the annual Hockey Coffs Coast 9s tournament.

TOP TEAM: Beaches proved too strong in the final of the annual Hockey Coffs Coast 9s tournament.

HOCKEY: Beaches Hockey Club has begun 2019 with a bang after taking out the first division title at the Bruce Barnier Memorial Coffs Coast 9s last weekend.

Beaches finished the pool matches in fourth position after injuries took their toll early in the tournament but they were able to regroup for the semi final, beating Bellingen Hockey Club in a thrilling penalty shootout.

At the completion of the first round of the shootout it was 2-2, so the teams went on to sudden-death. The first shot from Bellingen was saved, thanks to some great work from Beaches keeper Joel Godfrey.

Sean Lovering then stepped up to the mark and managed a nice spin to wrong-foot the keeper and slam home the winner for Beaches.

The final against Troopers was a closely fought affair with Beaches surging to an early lead thanks to some excellent midfield play by Sam Ash.

Beaches managed to score again early in the second half, before Troopers pegged one back after a fast break and an exceptional finish by Aidan Neaves.

Beaches were able to repel several attacking raids though missed several chances of their own in an entertaining second half.

Beaches held on for a 2-1 win, with stand-out performances in the final coming from Brett Woods, Sam Ash, Isabelle O'Connor, Aidan Neaves and Ambrose Page.

In the second division final, the Unknowns went through the tournament undefeated and beat a young Beaches 'Mako's' outfit 3-0 in the decider.