VIDEO: Worker suffers serious head injury in incident

UPDATE 4.15PM: THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man, aged in his 40s, who was seriously injured after being struck in the head at a Childers work site earlier today.

The aero-medical crew was tasked to the site on Ironmonger Drv shortly after 11.30am.

Upon arrival the man was stabilised then flown to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

"He was transported in a serious condition," a spokesperson for the rescue helicopter service said.

WORKPLACE ACCIDENT: A man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after being injured at work. LifeFlight

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the injured man was airlifted in a serious condition by the rescue helicopter.

BREAKING MIDDAY: AMBULANCE officers are on scene treating a man for what's believed to be a serious head injury after a workplace incident in Childers.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said it appeared the man had been injured at at worksite on Ironmonger Drv, Childers, about 11.20am.

Initial reports indicated serious bleeding.

The spokesman said crews had not long been on scene and were still assessing the situation.

