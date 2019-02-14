Menu
A man aged in his 70s has been hospitalised after falling on board a vessel. Frank Redward
Injured sailor hospitalised after a fall at sea

14th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
A YACHT made an emergency stop in Coffs Harbour this afternoon that saw an injured crew member hospitalised with suspected back and spinal injuries.

The man, aged in his 70s, was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital just after 4pm.

Ambulance media reported the man suffered a fall on board the vessel.

 

It is understood the 48-foot vessel left Newcastle headed for Brisbane and had moored in Port Macquarie.

Due to strong winds, the vessel sailed on towards Coffs Harbour.

The yacht's skipper informed Marine Rescue of the on-board emergency around 2pm.

Water Police, the State Emergency Service, Coffs Clarence Police and Ambulance paramedics responded.

The man, was conveyed from the yacht with the use of a spinal board and was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.

