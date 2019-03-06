Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Saunders scores a try for Southern Suburbs.
Luke Saunders scores a try for Southern Suburbs.
Sport

Injured footballer shows improvement

by Matthew McInerney
6th Mar 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INJURED Cairns footballer Luke Saunders has shown major signs of improvement since a stray blow to the throat left him in hospital.

Saunders, who the player-coach and president of Cairns District Rugby League team Southern Suburbs, was playing in a trial game against Herbet River Crushers at Ingham when he the accidental contact was made.

The tackle, described as innocuous by those at the game, occurred in the first half.

Saunders played no part in the second half due to the injury but, still feeling discomfort after returning to Cairns hours later, took himself to hospital.

He was flown to Townsville Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma to help the injury heal.

On Tuesday, three days after he suffered the injury, Saunders has shown major improvements.

A post on Southern Suburbs' Facebook page said he was awake and breathing unassisted.

"He is breathing unassisted and communicating with his family and medical staff," the post read.

"Luke has damaged the cartilage in his throat which, has swelled and restricted his breathing.

"They are still unsure of when he will return home."

Saunders has dedicated much of the past few years to Southern Suburbs.

He played for Suburbs when he was called up to the Northern Pride's squad at the end of 2011, and spent two seasons in the Queensland Cup team's system before he returned to his beloved club.

He is currently a player, first grade coach and president of the Alley Park, Gordonvale, club.

coma editors picks footballer improvement injured luke saunders

Top Stories

    Pushing the boundaries as election draws near

    premium_icon Pushing the boundaries as election draws near

    News The letter includes a mock-up of a $250 travel card.

    • 6th Mar 2019 4:13 PM
    Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    News New aged care developments share in record government allocations

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    News Ultimate sports lovers streaming deal to follow all of the headlines

    Teen lucky to avoid jail sentence for drug charges

    premium_icon Teen lucky to avoid jail sentence for drug charges

    Crime Honest proved key in keeping a 19-year-old out of jail