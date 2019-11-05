Menu
David Hayes' stayer Melbourne Cup runner Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis.
Horses

Horse injured during Cup race in fight for life

by Lauren Wood
5th Nov 2019 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM
DAVID Hayes' stayer Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis in an unfortunate aftermath to this year's Melbourne Cup.

The David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig-trained stayer was pulled up in the Melbourne Cup and is receiving treatment.

"He couldn't weight bear," Hayes said. "But I think with a bit of painkillers, he's relieved. It's a sad story, anyway."

Racing Victoria was desperate to avoid any sort of drama in this year's race with an increased awareness around equine welfare.

Irish stayer The Cliffsofmoher suffered a fatal injury during last year's race and was euthanised in front of the Flemington grandstand.

Verema in 2013, Admire Rakti in 2014 and Red Cadeaux in 2015 were other international horses to die during or after running in the Cup.

The Melbourne Cup could not afford another horse death, a fact RV acknowledged when it refurbished the sand track at Werribee, renovated the examination facilities and ­allowed internationals in as early as August.

English horse Marmelo and Godolphin's entry Ispolini were both withdrawn last week by stewards following concerns over their fitness based on standing CT scan results.

Rostropovich trails the field as the Lindsay Park stayer is eased of the race in the home straight.
horse racing horses melbourne cup 2019 rostropovich
News Corp Australia

