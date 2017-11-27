Menu
Ingleby on the crest of a world longboard event final

HARLEY Ingleby is through to the semi-finals of the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship.

Ingleby, a two-time world champion, who is ranked fifth on the tour, today won his quarter-final downing Antonie Delpero of France to progress to the final four.

The Coffs Coast surfer's two best waves netted him a 7.60 and a 8.17.

His total of 15.77 was enough to stave off Delpero's 14.07 comprising a two wave title of 6 and 8.07.

"That was really tough out there in the wind," Ingleby said.

Two-time World Longboard Champion Harley Ingleby from Emerald Beach returning from the world champs in China in 2014.
Two-time World Longboard Champion Harley Ingleby from Emerald Beach returning from the world champs in China in 2014. Trevor Veale

Ingleby may tomorrow face-off against Delpero's brother Edouard who progressed with a win over Hawaiian Kai Sallas in his quarter.

In the other semi, American Cole Robbins, faces off against Brazilian Phil Rajzman.

"It's really opened up now with Antoine, Taylor and Kai dropping out of the event, which certainly makes things exciting," Ingleby said. 

"There's still heats to surf so I don't want to get too far ahead of myself and just on my semi-final for now." 

If the swell prevails the semis and final could be held tomorrow with the event call-out expected mid morning Australian time.

Live stream the event on worldsurfleague.com

