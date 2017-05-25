Informative stroll through the blueberries

BERRY GOOD: Blueberry field day will be held on Friday, June 2.

LEARN the ins and outs of blueberry farming with talks and demonstrations at the blueberry field day.

Topics covered on the day include soil erosion at establishment and on-going erosion caused by machinery movements and farm maintenance works, protecting waterways from farming impacts, environmental weed control in creek zones, bird netting systems and problems with snakes and other wildlife caught in netting.

Blueberry grower Jas Benning will demonstrate the farm set-up principles he applied at his farm on Central Bucca Road.

Soil conservation specialist Simon Proust, Coffs Harbour Landcare officer and a snake specialist from the wildlife rescue services WIRES will share their knowledge and expertise on the day.

The field day will be held on Friday, June 2 starting at 9.30am and is located at 601 Bucca Road at Bucca.

Supported by North Coast Local Land Services with funding provided from the National Landcare program, attendance is free and a light lunch will be provided, bookings are appreciated for catering purposes.

For more information, call Coffs Harbour Landcare on 6651 1308 or visit coffsharbourlandcare.org.au